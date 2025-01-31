Leo: It's a joyful day filled with happiness. Be cautious and avoid getting involved in suspicious financial deals. This is a great time to reconnect with people you don’t often meet. A trip to a picnic spot could add excitement to your love life. However, you might find yourself spending too much time on unimportant activities. Those who believe marriage is only about physical intimacy will realize today that true love runs much deeper. If you're living away from your family, you may feel homesick—reaching out to your loved ones can bring comfort. Remedy: Avoid holding grudges against your brother and speak kindly to him for better financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.