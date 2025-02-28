Leo: Don't take life too seriously today. Small-scale business owners may receive valuable advice from close ones, leading to financial benefits. It's a good day to focus on domestic matters and complete pending household tasks. Small acts of kindness and love can make the day more special. Attending seminars and exhibitions will help you gain new knowledge and useful contacts. If you've been feeling unlucky for a while, today might bring a sense of relief and blessings. While sharing your experiences, avoid exaggeration—it’s best to keep things genuine. Remedy: Maintain good health by donating boiled grams to the needy.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 6 p.m to 8 p.m.