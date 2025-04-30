Leo: Your smile will help you fight off feelings of sadness or stress. You may see an increase in income from a past investment. Your daughter’s illness might upset you—show her love and care to lift her spirits and help her heal. Love has a strong power to heal. You might find it hard to express your feelings to your partner today. It will be a busy and social day—people will seek your advice and agree with your views. Use this confidence to build new friendships and connections. However, be cautious as some relatives might disturb the peace in your married life. Remedy: Clear out clutter from your home, like old clothes and newspapers, to bring more happiness into your family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.