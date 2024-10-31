Leo: You’ll feel full of energy today, but work pressures might leave you feeling a bit irritable. Avoid making any quick decisions, especially in significant financial matters. You’ll be in a celebratory mood and may enjoy spending on family and friends. Your love partner will surprise you with a new, delightful side of themselves. Engaging with influential people will bring fresh ideas and inspiration. Use your confidence to meet new people and build valuable connections. The day promises harmony in your married life, so consider planning a special evening for your spouse to enjoy together. Remedy: Maintain a healthy life by donating boiled grams to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.