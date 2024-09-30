Leo: Outdoor activities may leave you feeling tired and stressed today. However, your financial situation is likely to improve later in the day. If you need help, friends will be there to support you. Your love life is wonderful today, so enjoy the romance. Attending lectures and seminars will inspire new ideas for growth. You might spend some time at a park or shopping mall with younger family members. If you and your spouse have been feeling down lately, today promises to be full of fun and joy. Remedy: Wear a copper bangle to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.