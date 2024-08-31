Leo: You’re likely to enjoy good health today, which will contribute to your success. However, it's important to avoid anything that could undermine your strength. Refrain from making financial investments without seeking advice. You'll have a wonderful time with friends, but be cautious while driving. Today is an opportunity to experience pure and meaningful love, and you’ll have the chance to express your feelings to your partner. You'll also realize how true the vows of your marriage are, as your spouse proves to be your soulmate. It's a day to simply enjoy life, feel grateful, and avoid unnecessary tasks. Remedy: To enhance your family life, consider using saffron in your meals in moderation.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.