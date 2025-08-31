Leo: No major health concerns are expected today, and the support of people around you will boost your morale. You may realize the importance of controlling expenses, as money truly serves its purpose only when managed wisely. Youngsters may come to you for guidance on their academic projects. If you are considering marriage with your partner, today is a good time to start that conversation—though make sure you understand their feelings first. Your artistic and creative talents will shine, earning you praise and possibly unexpected rewards. Mental activities like chess, crosswords, writing, or planning for the future may keep you engaged. An old friend may visit and stir up cherished memories with your spouse. Remedy: Worship Lord Lakshmi-Nrusimha, the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu, and recite the Nrusimha Kavach for peace and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.