Leo: Avoid daydreaming or wasting time on unrealistic plans. Instead, focus your energy on something meaningful and productive. You might face some financial challenges today, but with smart thinking, you can turn the situation around and even make a profit. Your family will stand by you, but they may have high expectations. Your partner may want a deeper commitment—only make promises you can truly keep. Be cautious today and don’t share your ideas until you’re confident they’ll work. Your partner may just want some quality time with you, but if you fail to give them attention, it could lead to frustration and even a disagreement. Don’t take them for granted. Remedy: To enjoy a happy and peaceful family life, touch the feet of elderly women and seek their blessings continuously for 108 days.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.