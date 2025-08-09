Leo: Some discomfort may disturb your mental peace today, but a supportive friend will step in to help resolve your concerns. Listening to soothing music can also ease your tension. You are likely to receive financial gains from your mother’s side—possibly through your maternal uncle or grandfather. Opportunities may arise to attend social gatherings, bringing you into contact with influential people. Romance may take a backseat as your partner could be unusually demanding. Students, meanwhile, may find themselves distracted by thoughts of love, leading to a loss of valuable study time. A minor disagreement with your spouse over something as trivial as grocery shopping might irritate you. Instead of spending the day idly, engage your mind—read an inspiring book or pen a thoughtful blog post. Remedy: Keep a red glass bottle filled with water in sunlight, and drink this water daily for vibrant health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.