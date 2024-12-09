Leo: Excessive worrying may disturb your mental peace, so try to stay calm as stress negatively impacts your health. You might spend generously on a party with friends, but your finances will remain stable. Avoid discussing personal matters with casual acquaintances. Bring more meaning to your life by forgiving your beloved for past misunderstandings. You will find yourself in a strong position to implement impactful projects, and your competitive spirit will help you succeed in any challenge. Expect something truly unique in your married life today that will make the day stand out. Remedy: Keep water in a copper vessel by your bedside at night. In the morning, pour this water at the roots of a nearby tree for excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 am to 11:00 am.