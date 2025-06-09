Leo: Today is a good day to focus on activities that boost your health and well-being. Investing in antiques or jewellery may bring financial benefits and prosperity. However, your spouse's health might cause you some stress or worry. Try to stay calm and supportive. If there have been any recent issues in your love life, don’t forget to forgive your partner—it will help strengthen your bond. Taking bold decisions today could lead to positive outcomes. You may receive some upsetting news from your in-laws, which could leave you feeling down and lost in thought for a while. Though things may not go exactly as planned, you'll still enjoy some warm and meaningful moments with your spouse. Remedy: Light Loban (benzoin resin) incense at home to bring positivity and harmony to your domestic life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.