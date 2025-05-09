Leo: You’ll feel drawn to outdoor sports today—meditation and yoga will also benefit you. Businesspeople should be cautious about lending money to family members who don’t repay it. Along with personal responsibilities, consider getting involved in charity work—it will bring peace of mind, but don’t neglect your personal life in the process. Avoid giving in to emotional pressure from your partner. Elderly people of this zodiac may enjoy meeting old friends today. Some of your tasks might be delayed due to your spouse’s health issues. Your father or elder brother may scold you for a mistake—listen to them calmly and try to learn from it. Remedy: Keep the root of white sandalwood wrapped in a blue cloth at home to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.