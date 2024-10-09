Leo: Today, taking some rest is crucial as you've been dealing with a lot of mental pressure. Engaging in recreation and entertainment will help you relax. You may see a boost in income from previous investments. While you'll enjoy time with friends, be sure to drive carefully. Some harsh words from your partner might upset your mood. It’s a highly productive day for artists and working women. Take the opportunity to network with influential people. Married life may bring a few challenges, and you might encounter some today. Remedy: To enhance your love life, serve and feed black cows.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm.