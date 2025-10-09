Leo: You are likely to enjoy good health today, which may encourage you to spend time playing or engaging in fun activities with friends. You might feel inclined to spend generously on others. Your sharp wit will make you stand out at social gatherings. However, avoid displaying your love openly in every situation, as it might create misunderstandings instead of strengthening your bond. New ventures may appear attractive and hold the promise of good returns. Feeling disheartened by issues related to money, love, or family, you may seek solace from a spiritual mentor today. You’ll experience the healing power of affection, as your spouse will shower you with love and warmth. Remedy: For better financial prosperity, keep green stones in flower pots, place plants in green bottles, and use green tiles in your bathroom.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.