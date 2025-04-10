Leo: You’re likely to feel happy by appreciating and celebrating others’ success. If you've been trying to get a loan for a while, today could bring good news. Friends and family may seek more attention from you, but it's also a great day to disconnect for a while and pamper yourself. A new romantic connection may begin for some, bringing fresh joy into life. Someone at work might surprise you with a kind gesture. In the evening, you may spend time with a colleague, but later feel it wasn't worth it. Your efforts to improve your married life will bring better results than you expected. Remedy: To improve your health, keep Khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 p.m.