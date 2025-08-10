Leo: Put sincere effort into enhancing your personality. A family function at home may require heavy spending today, which could strain your finances. A dispute with a neighbour might upset you, but avoid losing your temper—it will only escalate the situation. If you refrain from reacting, no one can draw you into an argument. Focus on maintaining harmonious relations. Lovers will be particularly mindful of their family’s feelings. You may set higher goals than usual today, but don’t be disheartened if results fall short of expectations. Avoid jumping to conclusions or taking hasty actions, as it could make the day more stressful. Your partner’s deeply romantic side will shine through today. Remedy: For economic growth, pour oil at the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.