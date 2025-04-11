Leo: You might feel low on energy today, so don’t push yourself too hard. Take a break and reschedule any non-urgent appointments. It’s best to avoid spending money on alcohol or cigarettes, as they harm both your health and finances. Be cautious of people who make big promises but don’t follow through—don’t waste your time on empty talk. Your work might take a backseat today, as you find joy and comfort in spending time with your partner. A party or gathering at home could take up a lot of your time. Still, you’ll have moments to enjoy the happiness that married life brings. Also, try to be more flexible—always thinking you're right can create misunderstandings. Remedy: Perform abhishek of Lord Shiva with panchamrit (a mix of milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee) to gain better health and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.