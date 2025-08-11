Leo: Be cautious while sitting to avoid injury. Maintaining good posture not only improves health and confidence but also enhances your personality. Make wise investments to ensure good returns—be certain about where you put your hard-earned money. An evening with friends will bring both joy and opportunities for holiday planning. Your partner may feel upset if you don’t give them enough attention. Connect with experienced people today and learn from their insights. You might plan something new in your free time, becoming so absorbed in it that everything else takes a backseat. A minor clash with relatives is possible, but it will end on a positive note. Remedy: Offer oil and prasad at a Shani temple to boost romance in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.