Leo: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will leave you feeling relaxed and joyful. While you might spend generously on a party with friends today, your financial stability will remain intact. Others may inspire you with new hopes and aspirations, but your success will largely depend on your own efforts. Avoid making overly sentimental remarks to your partner today. Elderly individuals of this zodiac sign might enjoy reconnecting with old friends during their free time. However, concerns about your spouse’s declining health could cause you some stress. Make it a point to complete tasks today instead of postponing them. Remedy: Recite the Ramcharitmanas and Sundarkand regularly to ensure harmony in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.