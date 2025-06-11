Leo: Meditation can help you feel calm and relaxed today. There will be frequent financial transactions throughout the day, but by the end, you’ll manage to save a good amount. You may come across an unexpected family secret that surprises you. You'll feel like opening up to your partner about your struggles, but they might focus on their problems instead, which could leave you feeling disappointed. At work, your ideas and opinions will be respected and taken seriously. However, you might receive some upsetting news from your in-laws' side, which could put you in a reflective or emotional mood. You and your spouse may benefit from giving each other a little space to bring balance and harmony to your married life. Remedy: Wear green-coloured shoes to enhance happiness in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.