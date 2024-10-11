Leo: You are likely to enjoy good health today, which will contribute to your success. However, be cautious and avoid anything that could weaken your energy. Financially, the planetary alignment is not in your favor today, so be extra careful with your money and keep it secure. Spend a peaceful, quiet day with your family. If others approach you with problems, try not to get too involved or let it affect your peace of mind. A close friend might be there to offer emotional support during a tough moment. You might also enjoy a movie or a game at home with your siblings, strengthening your bond with them. Although men and women may have different approaches, today is a day where those differences will fade, creating harmony between partners. It’s the perfect day for movies, parties, and hanging out with friends. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, consider placing reed over your windows and doors.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.