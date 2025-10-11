Leo: Your kind and compassionate nature will fill the day with joy and positivity. If you’ve invested in property abroad, there’s good news — it could be sold today at a profitable price. Family and children will take center stage, bringing warmth and togetherness. Don’t delay in expressing your feelings to your beloved, as waiting too long may cause regret later. You’ll find some free time today — use it for meditation or quiet reflection, which will help you stay calm and centered. After a few tense days, you and your spouse will rediscover affection and closeness, strengthening your bond once again. However, heavy workload might strain your eyes, so take short breaks and rest when needed. Remedy: Feed a cow with yellow chana dal to boost your creativity and inspire fresh ideas.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.