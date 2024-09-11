Leo: Foster a harmonious attitude to overcome any hatred, as it can be more destructive than love and negatively impact your health. Remember, evil often seems to triumph before good prevails. New income opportunities may arise through your connections. An old friend may unexpectedly visit, bringing back fond memories. A positive communication or message from your beloved or spouse will lift your spirits today. Ensure you receive proper credit for your work and act quickly to address any problems, as this will earn you recognition. Today is particularly favourable for your married life. Express your love and appreciation to your partner. Remedy: Feed dogs bread or rotis baked in a clay oven for better growth in your profession.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.