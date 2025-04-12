Leo: Frequent bouts of stress or emotional overwhelm may drain your energy and cloud your thinking. Stay strong by embracing a positive mindset and remind yourself that inner strength is key to healing. Your creativity could lead to new ways of earning extra income—don’t hesitate to explore fresh ideas. Keeping busy with household tasks can bring a sense of balance, but make sure to carve out time for fun and relaxation to recharge your spirit. A delightful surprise or thoughtful gift from your partner will add joy to your day. However, if you choose to spend the evening with a colleague, you may end up feeling the time wasn’t as meaningful as you'd hoped. On the home front, expect a day full of warmth, laughter, and romantic bliss in your marriage. Your natural simplicity is a beautiful strength—let it guide you. Embracing a grounded, humble approach can help bring more peace and fulfillment into your life. Remedy: Wearing a ring made from the horseshoe of a black horse is believed to promote good health and attract auspicious energy.

Lucky Colour: Dark Crimson.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.