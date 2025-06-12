Leo: You may finally recover from a prolonged illness and start feeling better. However, be mindful of your spending—avoid unnecessary expenses to prevent a cash crunch. Resolving family misunderstandings will help you achieve your goals more smoothly. There’s a good chance of meeting someone truly special today—possibly a romantic interest. Even with a heavy workload, you’ll feel energetic and productive. You may even finish all your tasks ahead of schedule. This is a great day for some “me time.” You’ll have enough free time to focus on your personal interests—whether it’s reading, listening to music, or doing something you love. Expect a deeply emotional and romantic conversation with your spouse, strengthening your bond. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, distribute cooked or sweetened yellow rice to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.