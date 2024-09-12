Leo: The blessings of a spiritual person will bring you peace of mind. It’s important to value both time and money, as neglecting them could lead to challenges ahead. A visit to a religious place or a relative may be on the horizon. Unnecessary suspicion can damage relationships, so avoid doubting your partner. If something is troubling you, sit down together and find a solution. There may be more happening in your life than you realize, but good opportunities are coming in the next few days. Today, you might discuss important life matters with your family. Though your words may cause discomfort, a solution will emerge. Miscommunication could create issues today, but you’ll manage to resolve them through open dialogue. Remedy: Strengthen your financial condition by donating a cot to saints or physically challenged individuals.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.