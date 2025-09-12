Leo: Don’t let health worries trouble you—maintaining a positive mindset is your strongest protection against illness. With the right attitude, you’ll easily overcome negativity. However, a family function may require heavy spending today, which could strain your finances. Be gentle with your guests, as rude behavior may upset loved ones and create unnecessary distance in relationships. Instead, small acts of kindness and affection can make the day truly special. In your free time, reading spiritual books is advised, as it may help ease many of your troubles. Your spouse will radiate love and energy, making this a warm and fulfilling day. To keep loneliness at bay, spend quality time with friends—it will turn out to be your best investment today. Remedy: For good health, offer a flag or banner at any religious place.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.