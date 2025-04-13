Leo: Be extra cautious while eating food that's been left exposed. Avoid taking unnecessary stress, as it will only affect your mental peace. Have a conversation with your family today about saving and investing money—their advice could help improve your financial situation. A family gathering may put you in the spotlight, making you the center of attention. Avoid showing off your love in every situation, as it might do more harm than good to your relationship. Things are likely to go smoothly at work today. You’ll have some free time, which is perfect for meditation and calming your mind. After a long time, you'll get a chance to spend quality time with your spouse. Remedy: To boost your income, place a Chandra Yantra in the prayer area of your home.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.