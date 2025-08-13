Leo: Your wife may lift your spirits today. A friend might approach you for a large loan, but helping them could strain your own finances, so think carefully before agreeing. It’s an auspicious day to start a new family venture—seek support from other members to ensure its success. Your mind will be deeply occupied with thoughts of your lover. At work, additional responsibilities may come your way. Avoid getting caught up in gossip, as it will only waste your valuable time. Your spouse may be too busy to give you much attention today. Remedy: Keep the roots of Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) wrapped in a red cloth for excellent financial gains.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.