Leo: You will feel energetic and active throughout the day, with your health fully supporting you. Consider making smart investments to secure your future. Some unexpected good news later in the day will bring joy to your entire family. However, be cautious in matters of love today—falling for someone might not be the right decision at this time. Your partner simply wants to spend quality time with you, but your inability to do so may leave them upset. Their frustration will likely be visible today. You might face some trouble getting ready in the morning due to a power cut or a similar issue, but your spouse will step in and help. Overall, it's going to be a fun-filled day—you may even go out to watch a movie with friends. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, keep 1 black and 10 golden fish in an aquarium at home.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.