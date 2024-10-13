Leo: The blessings of a saintly person will bring peace of mind today. You understand the value of money well, and the savings you make today will help you navigate future challenges. It's an auspicious day for a housewarming. However, your mood may be affected by some harsh words from your partner. Engaging with influential people will inspire you with great ideas and plans. You'll have some free time today, and using it for meditation will keep you mentally calm and at peace. Unfortunately, your spouse might be too absorbed in their work, leaving you feeling a bit upset. Remedy: For a happy and fulfilling love life, consider gifting your partner blue-coloured flowers, such as orchids, irises, or hyacinths.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 to 6:15 pm.