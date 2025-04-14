Leo: You are naturally gifted with confidence and intelligence—make sure to put it to good use today. Even if you're busy handling financial matters throughout the day, there's a good chance of earning profits by the evening. Try to spend some quality time with children, even if it takes extra effort. It will be worth it. Your charm and attraction may work in your favor today. The knowledge you gain now will give you an advantage when dealing with colleagues or peers. However, be careful—not thinking things through and reacting too quickly could make the day stressful. Your partner might do something special without even realizing it, creating a moment you'll never forget. Remedy: For better health, feed rotis to a white cow.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 11:15 am to 12:30 pm.