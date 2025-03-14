Leo: Today promises sheer joy and enjoyment as you embrace life to the fullest. However, be cautious with your finances—you may overspend or misplace your wallet, leading to avoidable losses. Sharing your concerns with family can provide relief, but your ego may prevent you from discussing important matters. Holding back will only add to your troubles, so try to open up. Your partner may prefer expressing their thoughts rather than listening to you today, which could leave you feeling upset. If you go shopping, resist the urge to spend excessively. Married life will bring a wave of nostalgia as you relive the beautiful moments of courtship and romance. Before starting any new task, carefully assess its potential impact and outcomes. Remedy: Keep an aquarium at home and feed the fish to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: Before 4 PM.