Leo: Avoid drinking alcohol today, as it could disturb your sleep and stop you from getting proper rest. A long-term health issue might trouble you, possibly leading to a hospital visit and some unexpected expenses. There could be some tension at home, possibly involving family members or your spouse. On the bright side, your partner will be a source of comfort and love today—make sure to treasure these special moments. Meeting or talking with well-known or experienced people could give you useful ideas and plans. It’s best to stay away from gossip and rumours. You and your spouse might do something fun and memorable together today. Remedy: Placing crystal balls in your bedroom can help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.