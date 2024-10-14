Leo: Stay engaged in activities that help you stay calm and composed. If you've borrowed money from a family member, it’s wise to repay it today to avoid any legal complications. Your high energy and enthusiasm will yield positive results and help ease tensions at home. Once you connect with the love of your life, everything else will seem secondary—you’ll experience this realization today. Those involved in foreign trade are likely to achieve their desired outcomes. Working professionals under this zodiac sign will be able to fully utilize their skills at work today. Be cautious and avoid alcohol or cigarettes, as they might consume much of your time and energy. Your married life will feel more vibrant and joyful than ever today. Remedy: To promote financial growth, look at your reflection in mustard oil, fry sweet flour balls in the same oil, and feed them to birds.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4 pm.