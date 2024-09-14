Leo: Spending quality time with your children can help you relieve stress, as their energy has a unique healing power. Children are among the most spiritually and emotionally enriching beings, and their presence will leave you feeling refreshed. Today, you may even gain financial benefits through your children, which will bring you great joy. Avoid engaging in any questionable or unethical activities, as it’s essential for your peace of mind. Emotional disturbances may arise, and though you might plan to spend time with family in the evening, a disagreement with a loved one could affect your mood. Additionally, your spouse may feel hurt upon learning something from your past. If attending a wedding today, be cautious with alcohol, as it could have serious consequences. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship with your partner by gifting them yellow clothing or fabric.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.