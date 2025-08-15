Leo: Your health will remain stable despite a hectic schedule, but don’t take it for granted — caring for your life is the truest commitment you can make. Real estate investments may bring good returns. Someone at home could feel frustrated with your casual or unpredictable behaviour, so be mindful. In love, your feelings may grow slowly but steadily. Those who have been busy in recent days will finally get some personal time. While the day may bring challenges with family members, your spouse’s affection will offer comfort by the evening. Expect the day to be filled with spiritual activities such as visiting temples, helping the needy, and meditating. Remedy: Feed milk to dogs, especially black ones, to promote harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.