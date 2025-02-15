Leo: You will feel energetic and active today, with good health supporting you throughout. If you make smart financial moves, you can earn some extra cash. While friends and family may seek your attention, this is a great opportunity to take a break and indulge in some self-care. You’ll play a crucial role in preventing someone's heart from breaking. Your partner simply wants quality time with you, but your busy schedule may leave them feeling upset, and their frustration will be evident. However, your spouse’s affectionate gestures will bring you immense joy. If you’re living away from your family, nostalgia might hit hard—consider calling them to uplift your spirits. Remedy: Clean your teeth with alum to ensure a smooth and enjoyable day.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.