Leo: Your strong willpower may help you tackle a tricky situation today. Be careful not to let emotions cloud your judgment while making important decisions. An exciting new opportunity may come your way, and it could also bring financial benefits. Things at home might feel a bit tense. Your smile could be the perfect way to lift your partner’s mood. Avoid making promises unless you're sure you can keep them. You'll likely have plenty of free time today—use it to play a game, hit the gym, or do something you enjoy. It’s a wonderful day for your married life, so don’t miss the chance to express your love to your spouse. Remedy: To bring more happiness into your family life, chant Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya 11 times in the morning and evening.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm and 5 pm.