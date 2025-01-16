Leo: Outings, parties, and enjoyable activities will keep you in high spirits today. Your business is likely to see tremendous profits, and you may achieve new heights of success. By using your charm and intelligence, you can influence people and get your way. You’ll be in a romantic mood, and there will be plenty of opportunities to express your love. Spend time with experienced individuals today, as their insights could prove valuable. Someone close to you may ask for quality time, but a busy schedule might prevent you from fulfilling their wishes, leading to mutual disappointment. However, your spouse’s love will help you forget life's challenges and bring you peace. Remedy: Mix wheat, whole red lentils, and red vermillion in your bath water to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 3:15 pm to 4:30 pm.