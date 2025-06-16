Leo: Try to leave work early today and spend time doing things you truly enjoy. A sibling might reach out for financial help, which could put a strain on your budget—but the situation is likely to improve soon. You may feel worried about the health of a small child in the family. Romantic memories and dreams may occupy your mind throughout the day. Be respectful towards your seniors—taking them for granted could backfire. Avoid making quick judgments or impulsive decisions, as they may lead to unnecessary stress. A pleasant surprise from your spouse might make your day extra special. Remedy: For harmony in family life, store water in a yellow glass bottle, keep it in sunlight, and drink it regularly.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.