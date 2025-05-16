Leo: You may face a situation where your father threatens to cut you off from family property. Don’t be disheartened—prosperity can spoil the mind, while struggles make it stronger. Money will be your support during tough times, so start saving and investing wisely from today to avoid future difficulties. It’s a great day to plan something fun and exciting with your friends. You’ll feel deeply connected with your partner today—it’s a clear sign of love! Avoid getting involved in gossip or rumours. Your partner may make you feel like you're in a whole new world of love and emotions today. Remember, while others can give you advice, you need to find your own solutions to life's challenges.

✨ Remedy: Place a green glass bottle filled with water in sunlight. Later, mix this water into your bath to help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.