Leo: Avoid a pessimistic mindset, as it not only reduces your opportunities but also disrupts your physical and mental balance. If you own land and are considering selling it, you may find a good buyer today and secure a profitable deal. An invitation to your child's award ceremony will bring immense joy and pride, as they fulfill your expectations and make your dream a reality. It's a perfect day for romance—plan something special for the evening to make it memorable and full of love. Spend some of your free time reading spiritual books, as this could help you overcome certain troubles and provide clarity. Someone close to you might do something thoughtful that rekindles your spouse's admiration and love for you. Your ability to show respect and maintain dignity in social settings helps you build a positive image in front of others. Remedy: Reading the Hanuman Chalisa regularly will improve your health and bring positive results.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm.