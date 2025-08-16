Leo: Focus on easing your mind today—resolving inner tensions will bring you much-needed peace. While money may slip away faster than expected, your stars ensure that financial flow continues. Children might not meet your expectations, but instead of disappointment, guide and encourage them so they can grow closer to fulfilling your dreams. Love and romance brighten your mood, making it a perfect day to plan something special with your partner. You may also stumble upon an old possession at home, stirring up warm childhood memories and a wave of nostalgia. If you’ve been feeling unlucky for a while, today brings a shift—you will sense blessings entering your life. Rather than wasting energy on worry, turn your thoughts toward creating a thoughtful and inspiring plan for your future. Remedy: Feed fish with balls made of barley flour to enhance family prosperity and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.