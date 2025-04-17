Leo: There’s no need to worry about your health today. The people around you will boost your mood and confidence. Married couples might need to spend a significant amount on their children's education. Let go of your worries and focus on strengthening your position both at home and in your social circle. You may meet someone today who brings the joy of love into your life. It’s a great time to build professional connections, especially with people from other countries. You might spend most of your day relaxing or sleeping, but by evening, you’ll realise how valuable your time is. Today, you'll truly feel how lucky you are to have such a wonderful life partner. Remedy: Show kindness and offer help to differently-abled or physically challenged individuals—this will lead to strong financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.