Leo: Begin your day with some exercise—it will help you feel better about yourself, and making it a daily habit will be beneficial. Support from your brother or sister is likely to bring you gains today. Give priority to your family’s needs, though you may find it difficult to make your partner understand your viewpoint. A major work-related decision may arise, and taking timely action will put you ahead of others. Listening to suggestions from subordinates could also prove useful. The day looks positive overall, offering you time to reflect on your shortcomings and work on self-improvement. Romance will be fulfilling, though minor health concerns may trouble you. Remedy: Offer blue flowers to Goddess Saraswati to bring harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.