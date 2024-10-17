Leo: Your kind and caring nature will bring many joyful moments today. If you're considering investments, putting money into conservative options could lead to good returns. However, spending too much time on outdoor activities at the expense of your studies might upset your parents. It's important to balance planning your career with enjoying games to keep them happy. Romance may not be on the cards today. You’ll have a highly social day, with people seeking your advice and agreeing with whatever you say. However, you might not care much about others' opinions today and could prefer some alone time instead of meeting people. Be mindful of a small issue with your spouse, as you might feel upset over a minor lie. Remedy: Recite "Om Bhaumaaya Namaha" 11 times for a more harmonious love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.