Leo: Today, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on your health and appearance. If someone has been delaying repayment of your money, there’s a good chance they might return it today, unexpectedly. Some happy news from your children could brighten your mood. You may meet someone who loves you deeply. It’s also a good day to reconnect with old friends and relive fond memories. If you think married life is full of compromises, today you might realise it's actually one of the best things that’s happened to you. Avoid the temptation to exaggerate your stories to make them sound more interesting—it’s best to stay honest. Remedy: To bring happiness in your relationship with your brother, watch a movie together.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.