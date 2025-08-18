Leo: Open your mind to positive emotions such as love, hope, faith, sympathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these guide your thoughts, you naturally respond to every situation with strength and positivity. Financially, spending on essential household needs may strain your budget today, but it will help prevent bigger troubles later. Small improvements around the home could also uplift its appearance. You may find yourself enchanted by natural beauty, while professionals in the banking sector could receive encouraging news—some may even have promotions on the horizon. Sharing your success with colleagues will only amplify the joy. Travel opportunities may also present themselves. With a little extra effort, today could become one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Recite ॐ हं हनुमते नमः (Om Ham Hanumathe Namaha) 11 times early in the morning to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Saffron.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.