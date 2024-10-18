Leo: Try to leave work early today and spend time doing what you truly enjoy. Financially, you’ll be strong as favorable planetary positions bring many opportunities to earn money. You’ll also make valuable connections through your friends. Your partner will surprise you with something beautiful today. Consider making changes to your appearance to boost confidence and attract potential partners. Your spouse may gift you something special. While you might feel lazy in the morning, a productive day awaits if you push yourself to go out. Remedy: For more peace and happiness in your family, perform a taila-abhishek (oil offering) to Lord Saturn.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11:10 am to 12:00 pm.